ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,187,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591,406 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.84% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $374,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,222,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,992,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $221,202,346.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 19,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $1,020,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,687,862 shares of company stock worth $1,742,393,003 over the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZI opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 271.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $69.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

