ZTE (ZTCOY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ZTE (OTCMKTS: ZTCOY):

10/8/2021 – ZTE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. "

10/5/2021 – ZTE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/22/2021 – ZTE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – ZTE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – ZTE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/14/2021 – ZTE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ZTCOY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ZTE Co. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.97.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTE Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

