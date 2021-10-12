ZUSD One Day Trading Volume Tops $101,266.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $101,266.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00063239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00125238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00077577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,339.41 or 0.99943183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.02 or 0.06207087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.