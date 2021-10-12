Zymergen Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on October 19th (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen’s (NASDAQ:ZY) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, October 19th. Zymergen had issued 16,130,000 shares in its IPO on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $500,030,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair cut shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.83.
Shares of ZY stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.83. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $52.00.
Zymergen Company Profile
Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
