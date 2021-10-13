-$0.08 EPS Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.14). CyberArk Software reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.29.

CyberArk Software stock traded up $11.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.01. The stock had a trading volume of 820,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.68 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $181.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 302.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,042,000 after acquiring an additional 508,100 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after acquiring an additional 298,851 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $35,735,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

