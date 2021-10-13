$0.10 EPS Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAY. Truist Securities upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.14. 767,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,892. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 165,753 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 277.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

