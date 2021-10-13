$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Enviva Partners reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enviva Partners.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviva Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.02. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 776.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enviva Partners (EVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.