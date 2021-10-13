-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson bought 57,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,577.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 109,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. 593,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,656. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $202.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.73.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

