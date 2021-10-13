$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.28. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after buying an additional 378,947 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 16,418.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 41,926 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. 6,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,135. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $771.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

