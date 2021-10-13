-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Ardelyx posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush lowered Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 target price on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. Ardelyx has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $136.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

