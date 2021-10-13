-$0.32 EPS Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.39). Ardelyx posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $7.70 price target on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush cut Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARDX opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

