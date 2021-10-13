$0.39 EPS Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.53. Hess reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.76 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hess by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 234.7% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 352,140 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

