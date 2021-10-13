$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

