$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. TEGNA reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barrington Research cut TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. 826,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,019. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 104,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

