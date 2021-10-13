$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.57. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE NSA opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after purchasing an additional 145,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,254,000 after purchasing an additional 360,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 510,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,193,000 after purchasing an additional 203,076 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

