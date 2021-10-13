$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.76. Energizer reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of ENR opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.08 and a beta of 1.19. Energizer has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Energizer during the first quarter valued at $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Energizer by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Energizer by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Energizer by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.