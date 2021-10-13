$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.84. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $27,949,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,143,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 120.2% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

