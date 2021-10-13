$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Meta Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 123.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 78,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,324 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,613. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

