$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,985,000 after acquiring an additional 256,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,367,000 after purchasing an additional 251,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after buying an additional 781,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.24. 20,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,638. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,907.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

