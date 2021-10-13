0Chain Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $18.85 million and $169,882.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

