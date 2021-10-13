$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Snap reported sales of $678.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,195,762 shares of company stock valued at $316,979,114 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. The company has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

