$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

CNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $30.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

