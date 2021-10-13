$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATH. boosted their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,230.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,174 shares of company stock worth $1,304,032. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the second quarter worth $9,524,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Athene by 288.5% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293,847 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 107.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $4,319,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the second quarter worth $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51. Athene has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

