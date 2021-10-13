$112.96 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report sales of $112.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.28 million. IBEX reported sales of $108.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $480.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.01 million to $481.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $525.17 million, with estimates ranging from $521.94 million to $528.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.91 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBEX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX during the second quarter valued at about $760,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 288.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $320.87 million, a PE ratio of 145.43 and a beta of 1.75. IBEX has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

