$12.87 Million in Sales Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to announce sales of $12.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.37 million and the lowest is $370,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $51.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

