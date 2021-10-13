12,798 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.58.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $298.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 117.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.09. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

