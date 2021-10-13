$137.26 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce $137.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.70 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $117.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $541.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $533.11 million to $550.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $640.41 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $671.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,442,000 after purchasing an additional 423,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 169,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,103,000.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

