$154.25 Million in Sales Expected for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post $154.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.09 million and the lowest is $152.40 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $96.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $526.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.42 million to $529.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $573.27 million, with estimates ranging from $569.18 million to $581.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $17,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

