$155.64 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will report sales of $155.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.69 million and the highest is $158.58 million. trivago posted sales of $70.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $417.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.87 million to $431.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $707.04 million, with estimates ranging from $605.34 million to $836.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.24 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRVG shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in trivago in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at $404,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $948.23 million, a PE ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.75.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

