1,741,736 Shares in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,741,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,226,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 4.04% of Alkuri Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,485,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,459,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KURI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,669. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

