198,887 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 198,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 2,486.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in News by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in News by 788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in News by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in News by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

