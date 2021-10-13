1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Truist

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

ONEM traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. 18,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,311. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.27.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $207,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1,208.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,091,000 after buying an additional 852,927 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

