$2.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to announce $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.09.

NASDAQ STX opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $106.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 739,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $824,241,000 after purchasing an additional 184,040 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $530,072,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 180,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,246 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

