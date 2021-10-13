$20.30 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to post $20.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $20.50 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $18.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.30 million to $81.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $83.25 million, with estimates ranging from $83.20 million to $83.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $206.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

