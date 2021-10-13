$23.71 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will report $23.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.62 million to $23.80 million. Investar reported sales of $22.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $92.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.31 million to $92.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $95.94 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $97.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $220.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.76. Investar has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Investar by 53.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth $215,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

