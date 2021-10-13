2,438 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in ServiceNow by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $8.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $637.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $681.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 748.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.97.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

