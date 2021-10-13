25,623 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000. AbbVie comprises about 1.9% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $108.67. The company had a trading volume of 117,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

