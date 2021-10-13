277,700 Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 277,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of Two Harbors Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after acquiring an additional 994,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 348,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,889,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $16,495,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

