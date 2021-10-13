$29.20 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report $29.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.01 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $121.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $122.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $130.16 million, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $137.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

