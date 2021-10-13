$3.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.16. TopBuild posted earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $10.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $14.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TopBuild by 141.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TopBuild by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,883,000 after buying an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TopBuild by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after acquiring an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $209.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.63. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild has a one year low of $146.50 and a one year high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.