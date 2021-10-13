$3.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.54. The Home Depot reported earnings per share of $3.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year earnings of $14.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $15.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $337.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $356.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

