$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to announce sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.27 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $3.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $14.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $15.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $16.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $30.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,661.53.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,517 shares of company stock valued at $30,589,316. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO stock opened at $1,677.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,738.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,618.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,529.83.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

