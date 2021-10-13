$3.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report $3.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $16.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $17.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $18.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $19.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

HCA opened at $239.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.31. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $121.91 and a twelve month high of $263.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,026,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after purchasing an additional 266,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after buying an additional 68,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.