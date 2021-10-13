$3.92 EPS Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.45. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $16.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $17.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $19.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $239.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.87 and a 200-day moving average of $224.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $263.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 390,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,722,000 after buying an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,772,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

