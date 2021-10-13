$31.19 Million in Sales Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will announce $31.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.80 million to $31.57 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $29.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $124.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $125.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $128.68 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $132.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

CLPR opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $134.93 million, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

