$322.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to announce sales of $322.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $329.20 million and the lowest is $315.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $208.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:HGV opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 443,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 294,382 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 90,994 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

