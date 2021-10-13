3,282,871 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,282,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,997,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.08% of DoubleVerify at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,102,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $1,627,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $847,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

DV stock opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

DV has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

