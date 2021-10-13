33,123 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWK opened at $169.54 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

