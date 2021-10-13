365,000 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 365,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,717,000. BorgWarner comprises about 5.1% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of BorgWarner at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 163,029 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 67.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $448,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $47.23. 32,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

