39,780 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 52,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 181,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 104,875 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 6,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,850,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

